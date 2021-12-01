Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,810,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter.

ILTB stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

