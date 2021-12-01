Comerica Bank Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of FARO Technologies worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

