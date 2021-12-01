Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.76

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as high as C$11.64. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 486,816 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUF.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.77.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.