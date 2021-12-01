Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $19,744,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 997,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

