Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMC stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 997,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
