Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.60

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 2148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 434.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

