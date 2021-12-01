Comparing Ayro (AYRO) and Its Competitors

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ayro to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% Ayro Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

This table compares Ayro and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -2.46 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 2.95

Ayro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ayro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 638 721 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Ayro’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ayro peers beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

