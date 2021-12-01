Comparing Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Univest Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Univest Financial $279.27 million 2.91 $46.92 million $3.41 8.09

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Univest Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Univest Financial 34.22% 13.95% 1.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

