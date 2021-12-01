Comparing Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Northern Trust alerts:

This table compares Northern Trust and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.70% 13.45% 0.86% OP Bancorp 32.82% 15.69% 1.54%

This table compares Northern Trust and OP Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.30 billion 3.81 $1.21 billion $6.34 18.25 OP Bancorp $64.43 million 3.19 $13.13 million $1.54 8.83

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northern Trust pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 4 6 6 0 2.13 OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $115.53, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Summary

Northern Trust beats OP Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.