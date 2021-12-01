Comparing Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vedanta alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vedanta and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Vedanta.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81% Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.17%

Risk and Volatility

Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07 Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.10 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -84.31

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vedanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats Pretium Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.