Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,725.50

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61) and traded as high as GBX 2,851.35 ($37.25). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,816 ($36.79), with a volume of 343,973 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,760.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,725.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

