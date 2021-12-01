Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 108,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

