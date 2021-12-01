Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Concentrix worth $47,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

