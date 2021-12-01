Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.33. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

