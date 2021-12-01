Concoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded down 50.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Concoin has a market capitalization of $854.85 and $6.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00065275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00072676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.40 or 0.08102274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,924.68 or 0.97247873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com . Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

