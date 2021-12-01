Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart Sells 9,000 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CLR opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,514,000 after buying an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

