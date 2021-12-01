Contrasting Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.46%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $45.19, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Avantor.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% Avantor 7.07% 39.88% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Avantor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.38 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 3.76 $116.60 million $0.79 49.97

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Avantor beats Akoya Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

