Contrasting BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

27.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 88.59% 9.41% 4.17% Kemper 1.45% 0.41% 0.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Kemper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.48 $71.37 million $2.58 5.17 Kemper $5.21 billion 0.68 $409.90 million $1.16 47.69

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out 106.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock TCP Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kemper has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kemper 0 1 1 0 2.50

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Kemper has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Kemper on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.