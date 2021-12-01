Contrasting International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Money Express and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00

International Money Express currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. Alight has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.04%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13% Alight N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.63 $33.78 million $1.11 13.61 Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Alight on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

