Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.38 or 0.00045920 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $17.07 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.02 or 0.08056863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.80 or 1.00310552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021769 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 76,719,679 coins and its circulating supply is 39,273,760 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

