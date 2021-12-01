CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. CooTek has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

