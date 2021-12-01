Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

