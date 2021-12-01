CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 413,512 shares.The stock last traded at $169.89 and had previously closed at $171.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

