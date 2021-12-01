Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

