Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $541.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,184. The firm has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

