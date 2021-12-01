Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.73.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $539.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.40. The company has a market cap of $238.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.