Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 12,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 470,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.