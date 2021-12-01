Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 12,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 470,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.
Several research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
