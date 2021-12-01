Cream Finance Price Tops $35.38 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $35.38 or 0.00060451 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.81 million and $7.56 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00240362 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.