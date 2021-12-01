Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 2,521 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

HOV stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $597.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.