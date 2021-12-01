Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

