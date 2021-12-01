Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74.

