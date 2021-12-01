Credit Suisse AG Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 119,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.