Credit Suisse AG Sells 964 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.