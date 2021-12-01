Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,913 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 683,186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 356,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the period.

IVOL opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

