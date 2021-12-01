Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 189.0% in November

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 189.0% from the October 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 434.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

CIK opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.