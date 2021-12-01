Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the October 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of USOI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 19.95%.
Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.