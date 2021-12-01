Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the October 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of USOI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 19.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 537,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter valued at $115,000.

