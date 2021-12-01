Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRNX. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

