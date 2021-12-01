Critical Comparison: Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Squarespace and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82 Ceridian HCM 1 4 7 0 2.50

Squarespace presently has a consensus target price of $61.27, suggesting a potential upside of 86.45%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $121.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A Ceridian HCM -8.62% -1.86% -0.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $621.15 million 7.34 $30.59 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 19.65 -$4.00 million ($0.56) -195.35

Squarespace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Squarespace beats Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

