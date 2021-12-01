CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Purchases $192,500.00 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 10,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.16. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

