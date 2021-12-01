CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Anthony B. Semedo Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CryoLife stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.08 million, a PE ratio of 573.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.34.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.
