CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Anthony B. Semedo Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CryoLife stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.08 million, a PE ratio of 573.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CryoLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CryoLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CryoLife by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

