CryptoTask Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,310.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $468,542.42 and approximately $35,310.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,475 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

