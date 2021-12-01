CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get CSL alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $109.42 on Monday. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSL (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.