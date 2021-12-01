CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.67. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.