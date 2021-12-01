CubeSmart to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CUBE opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

