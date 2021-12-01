Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,286 Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

PAM opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $916.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

