Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

