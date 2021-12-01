Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 1,998,964 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $7,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 157,073 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $4,782,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 49.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 242,216 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRFS opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.54. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

