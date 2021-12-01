Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $132,000 Position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Marker Therapeutics worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

