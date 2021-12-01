Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $177,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

Shares of NICE opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

