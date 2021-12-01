Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,799 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in NICE by 31.8% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 155,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at $49,287,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NICE by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at $202,055,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NICE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

