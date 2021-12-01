Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 920 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 120.61% and a return on equity of 21.34%.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

